A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident happened on Juniper Avenue, between Baseline and Montgomery avenues, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
“The roads will be closed for the next several hours” for the investigation, the post said shortly after 4:30 p.m. “Please avoid the area if possible.”
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
