A pedestrian suffered a major injury after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Jan. 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Baseline and Almeria avenues.
The pedestrian, an adult male, was transported to a hospital, where his condition was unknown.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The driver stayed at the scene and was not cited, police said.
