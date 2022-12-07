A pedestrian suffered significant injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Fontana in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 12:05 a.m. at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
A witness told police that he saw a dark-colored older model sedan strike the pedestrian, slow down, and then leave the area on Foothill.
The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area trauma center via ambulance and his status was not immediately known.
Officers closed the intersection for about two hours while completing their initial investigation. The Fontana P.D.’s traffic unit then took over the investigation.
