A male pedestrian who was walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a car on May 22, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:41 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Chevrolet on Interstate 10 eastbound, east of Citrus Avenue, in the No. 3 lane at an undetermined speed. At that same time, a male pedestrian was walking within the No. 3 lane for an undetermined reason and was struck by the Chevrolet.
As a result of this crash, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of this crash is under investigation.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3994.
