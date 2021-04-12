A pedestrian who lives in Fontana died as a result of a traffic collision in San Bernardino on April 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The incident took place at 3:18 p.m. on 5th Street near Flores Street.
The 63-year-old pedestrian, identified as Willie Williams, was struck by a sedan, the Coroner's Division said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating this collision.
