A person caught on fire inside a vehicle and then ran away but has not been found, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On July 28 at about 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 8800 block of Sewell Avenue regarding a report of a possible arson. Officers located the person's vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
During an area check, video surveillance showed the person caught on fire and was last seen fleeing the scene.
"At this time, we do not know the identity of the suspect or his/her injuries," police said.
Detectives are still actively working the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective D. Campa at dcampa@fontana.org in reference to case No. 20-9026.
