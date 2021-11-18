A person died after being struck by a train in eastern Fontana on Nov. 17, a Metrolink spokesperson said.
At 6:28 p.m., the person was walking in an area where there was no authorized railroad crossing, near Locust Avenue, and was hit by Metrolink’s eastbound San Bernardino Line 326.
Fontana Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found the male subject, who was deceased.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Metrolink employees, Fontana Police field evidence technicians, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division all responded.
“There were no signs of foul play and it appears the death was a suicide,” said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero. “The Coroner’s Office will make the final determination.”
The name of the deceased was not available as notification to the family was still pending.
There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the train as a result of the incident. Trains began operating again two hours later, after the scene was cleared.
A Metrolink official expressed sadness over the tragedy and urged people to avoid walking on railroad tracks due to the dangers involved.
