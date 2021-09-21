A person died after being hit by a truck in western Fontana on Sept. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 8:27 p.m., an unidentified female was struck by a box truck near Merrill Avenue and Cherry Avenue, the Coroner’s Division said.
The female was transported to Kaiser Hospital and pronounced deceased at 9:15 p.m. The name of the person will be released once the identification is established and the next of kin is notified.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
