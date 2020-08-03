A person died after being hit by a vehicle in the western area of Fontana on Aug. 3.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the 13300 block of Arrow Route and found a person lying in the middle of the street.
Emergency medical responders pronounced the unidentified person deceased at the scene.
According to witnesses, the person was allegedly riding a motor scooter in the street before being struck by a white van.
No other information about the person was immediately available.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
