A person died in a traffic collision on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Fontana on May 2.
The incident occurred at about 5:14 p.m. on the northbound I-15 under the Route 210 Freeway.
A Camaro apparently crashed into the freeway pillar and caught fire, killing a person inside the Camaro.
No other information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.