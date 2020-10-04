A person was hospitalized after being burned in a gasoline tanker fire in Bloomington on Oct. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 4:34 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported truck fire in the area of Cedar Avenue and Jurupa Avenue. Multiple 911 callers stated a fuel tanker truck was well involved. The fire was upgraded to a commercial structure response, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
ME76 arrived in four minutes to find a large fuel tanker well involved with an immediate exposure to multiple structures and a running fuel fire. Due to the significant fire and exposures, a second alarm was immediately requested.
The fuel tanker, capable of carrying more than 2,000 gallons, was actively leaking product as well.
Arriving crews worked on fire attack, exposure protection and stopping the fast moving running fuel fire. The running fuel fire was quickly running south and causing additional fire on properties.
A burn victim was also found, an AMR ambulance was requested and the victim was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The fire was ultimately knocked down in about 20 minutes.
While crews knocked down the fire, a Hazardous Material Team arrived and developed a plan for run-off mitigation and assisted crews with damming and diking run-off to limit the flow.
Cedar Avenue was closed from Jurupa to the Riverside County line so crews could facilitate clean-up.
Due to an aggressive fire attack, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent structures, limiting to the tanker truck and adjacent vegetation.
Hazardous Materials Teams remained on scene and facilitated clean up of the product and contaminated soil.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by SBCoFD Investigators.
SBCoFD responded with seven engines, two trucks, two squads, three chief officers, four Hazardous Material Units, a Foam Unit and a fire investigator.
