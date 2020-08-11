A person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after escaping a house fire in the 6600 block of Tokay Avenue in the northern part of Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 11.
At about 12:25 a.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a single-story, single-family dwelling that was well involved by a fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they went into an attack mode to battle the blaze. Flames were coming from the front of the house, and heavy smoke was coming from the roof.
Firefighters were able to mitigate the damage to the home, and no other structures were damaged.
There were no reports of injuries to firefighters.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department is investigating the incident.
