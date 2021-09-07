One person was injured in a collision which caused traffic difficulties due to downed power lines in northwestern Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 6 at about 4:04 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at Cherry Avenue and Victoria Avenue.
One of the vehicles collided with an Edison pole, causing the wires to fall to the ground.
“Edison crews responded and closed the intersection until they could fix the low-hanging wires,” said Fontana P.D. Officer Daniel Romero. “They estimated the intersection would be closed most of today (Tuesday, Sept. 7). This will probably affect traffic going toward Etiwanda High School.”
The injured party was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Romero said.
