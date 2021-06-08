A person was injured in a three-vehicle collision in southern Fontana on Tuesday, June 8.
The incident occurred at 11:46 a.m. in the area of Sierra Avenue and Underwood Drive and involved a box truck, a landscaping truck, and a Prius.
The driver of the box truck was injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel.
Several persons were riding in the landscaping truck, but they did not have to be hospitalized.
The Fontana Police Department is investigating the incident.
