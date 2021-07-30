A person was injured in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on July 29.
A Honda Accord traveled off the roadway and into a field and then smashed into a dumpster in the 17200 block of Foothill Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m.
First responders arrived at the scene and assisted the driver of the car.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
