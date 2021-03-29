A person was injured in a traffic collision in Fontana on March 25, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mango and Baseline Avenues in the northern area of the city.
"Two vehicles were involved and towed from the scene due to the damage from the traffic collision," said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
One of the female parties was injured and taken to an area hospital, Anderson said.
