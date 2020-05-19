One person was injured in a single-vehicle collision in the northern part of Fontana on May 19.
The Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the accident in the 16600 block of S. Highland Avenue at about 12:28 p.m.
According to a Fontana P.D. officer, the driver of a gray Honda Civic stated he was traveling northbound on Juniper Avenue and the brakes failed when he tried to stop at Highland.
The Honda continued through the intersection, collided with a palm tree, and came to a stop in the westbound lanes of Highland.
Emergency medical responders treated a female at the scene and transported her to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the accident.
