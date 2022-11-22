A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
According to preliminary reports, two victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced deceased.
The suspect fled the location and has not yet been taken into custody as of 5 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
More information will be released by the Sheriff's Department later. Check back for updates.
