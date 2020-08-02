A person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near the Rialto-Fontana border on July 31.
The incident took place shortly before 9 p.m. at the corner of Maple Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
Fontana officers arrived at the location and attempted lifesaving measures. The victim was transported to an area hospital from the scene, according to the Fontana Police Department. The victim's condition was unknown.
Rialto Police Department officers took over the investigation because the incident was found to be in their jurisdiction.
No other details about the incident were available.
