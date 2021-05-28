A person walking along a Fontana street was shot and wounded during an incident on May 27, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6:30 p.m., three subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim, who was walking in the 7800 block of Mango Avenue in the northeastern area of the city.
The victim continued to walk north on Mango toward Miller Avenue but was followed by two of the subjects. As the victim crossed Miller, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun, fired one round, and struck the victim in the foot.
After the suspects ran away, officers conducted an area check but were unable to locate them.
A white sedan was also involved in the shooting, police said. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
