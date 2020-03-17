A person who recently tested positive for the coronavirus briefly visited Fontana Adult School on March 13, according to the Fontana Unified School District.
There was no interaction with students, and the interaction with staff was minimal, the FUSD said.
The San Bernardino Department of Public Health investigated and reported that the unidentified individual "had a very brief visit with a mask on," and exposure to staff was "negligible," the FUSD said.
The Communicable Investigation Team at the Department of Public Health informed the district of this information, the FUSD said.
"We have informed everyone exposed to the individual and provided guidance in alignment with recommendations from the Department of Health," the district said in a statement.
The county determined that all persons who encountered this individual at the site are at low risk, the district said. The Adult School site is located at 10755 Oleander Avenue in the southern area of the city.
"Out of an abundance of caution, management personnel cleaned all areas where contact may have occurred, followed by a site-wide thorough cleaning by our custodial team," the district said.
The FUSD said it is continuing to work to limit unnecessary risk to the district's students, families, personnel, and community.
All sites in the FUSD are closed to the general public, with limited access by appointment. Persons can contact the appropriate department via telephone to schedule an appointment.
"The COVID-19 virus has created a very dynamic and fluid situation. We are in constant contact with public health officials and the Center for Disease Control. We will continue to work directly with them and follow their recommendations on containing the spread of the virus," the district said.
For more information regarding the COVID-19 virus and FUSD schools, visit the Fontana Unified School District at http://www.fusd.net/coronavirus.
