Personnel from the Fontana Sheriff's Station received a Lifesaving Award from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for their work in saving a man's life during an incident last year.
On May 21, 2020, Detective Ryan Cook and Deputies Blake Foyil, Aaron Blades, and Sonia Olivas responded to a stabbing call and found a man bleeding profusely from a wound on his arm.
The team applied pressure to the open wound and fashioned a towel into a makeshift tourniquet and applied it to the man’s arm.
Deputies were able to use the trauma kit and tourniquet from their patrol vehicle and stop the bleeding. The man was transported to a hospital, where he recovered, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.
