Personnel from the Fontana Sheriff's Station helped rescue 11 lost hikers in local mountains on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 1:56 p.m., Sheriff's dispatch received an emergency 911 transfer call from the Montclair Police Department, which had received a distress 911 call from a lost hiker who was somewhere in the Mount Baldy area. The dispatcher reiterated overhearing children crying in the background. The hiker became disoriented and lost in the mountains of Mount Baldy. Not only was the distraught caller lost, dehydrated and lacking essentials, she was with her 7- and 11-year old children, who were also dehydrated.
Deputy Blake Foyil responded to the area and initiated rescue efforts. During the search, Foyil determined there were eight additional family members in the hiking group. The additional hikers, whose ages ranged from 7 to 72 years of age, were also separated and determined to be lost during their hike.
The Fontana Sheriff's Station, Sheriff's Aviation and San Bernardino County Fire assisted in the rescue efforts of the 11 hikers. Within one hour, the original caller and her two children were located. Within two hours, the remaining eight hikers were found and hoisted to safety, where they received medical treatment for dehydration and minor abrasions.
The Sheriff's Department West Valley Search and Rescue personnel reminded all hikers in the Mount Baldy area to use extreme vigilance and always bring with them the essentials such as: water, navigation devices, sun protection, insulation, illumination, first-aid supplies, repair kit and multi-tool, nutrition, emergency shelter and signaling and communication devices.
