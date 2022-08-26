Nearly 280 dogs and cats are in their forever homes as a result of San Bernardino County’s month-long Clear the Shelters Adoption campaign.
Three weeks into the month, 118 dogs and 160 cats have been adopted for a total of 278 animals.
During the Clear the Shelters campaign in August, pet adoptions have been $20. All pets came spayed/neutered, are microchipped, and have received most vaccines.
The Animals aRe First Fund (ARFF) sponsored the pet adoption fees for dogs/cats adopted during the month-long campaign.
For more information about dogs, cats, and other animals awaiting adoption, visit animalcare.sbcounty.gov/pets/ or call (909) 386-9820. The Devore Animal Shelter is located at 19777 Shelter Way in Devore.
