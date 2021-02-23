Phil Burum has been named the new deputy city manager in Fontana.
Burum will oversee the Development Services Organization (DSO), which encompasses Community Development, Engineering, and Public Works. The DSO is charged with ensuring that the growth and development of the community are in alignment with the goals and objectives of the City Council and General Plan.
Burum is the former vice president of DR Horton’s Southern California/ Inland Empire Division and executive vice president of Diversified Pacific Communities.
“Phil set himself apart early on in the interview process, demonstrating his industry knowledge and comprehensive public policy insight. He is an extraordinary find and we are excited that he has joined the Fontana family,” said Fontana City Manager Mark Denny in a news release.
Burum has served as vice chair of the Building Industry Association of Southern California and as past president of the YMCA of Rancho Cucamonga/Fontana.
Burum and his wife reside in Rancho Cucamonga and have two children.
