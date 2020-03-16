Residents of San Bernardino County who have questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) may call (909) 387-3911 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for general information and resources about the virus.
This hotline is not for medical calls, just for information.
Persons who are feeling sick are urged to contact their health care provider or 9-1-1. Persons who have questions about social services are urged to call 2-1-1.
For more information, people may also visit the following websites:
San Bernardino County Department of Public Health -- wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus
California Department of Public Health -- www.cdph.gov
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- www.cdc.gov
World Health Organization -- www.who.int.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.