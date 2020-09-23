Longtime Inland physician Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela recently donated $45,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana, Lucerne Valley Unified School District, and Colton Joint Unified School District to help provide laptops to local students engaged in distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each of the organizations received $15,000 from Dr. Valenzuela to help bridge the gap for students in need.
“During these unprecedented times, it is critical that students have the tools and technology to continue their education through distance learning,” Valenzuela said. “These funds will help provide laptops to students who have limited access to technology in their homes, which will allow them to stay connected to their classrooms.”
Terri Schneider, chief executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana, was thankful for the donation.
“Many families are experiencing adding economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an immense need in the community for laptops and technology that will keep youth linked to their education and study programs. We are deeply appreciative for Dr. Valenzuela’s support," she said.
The donation was recently highlighted at the Mayor’s Great Futures Gala benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana.
“Time after time, Dr. Valenzuela steps up to help local children in the community and we cannot express our appreciation enough for his ongoing support of our city’s youth,” said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
Superintendent Frank Miranda of the Colton Joint Unified School District added: “Dr. Valenzuela’s contribution to support our students will generate lasting, positive benefits for their continued education during this ongoing pandemic. Distance learning programs have created unique challenges for our schools, but the laptops secured through Dr. Valenzuela’s donation will help our students remain connected to a world of learning opportunities.”
