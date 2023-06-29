Pickleball is taking the country by storm, and Fontana residents are getting caught up in the frenzy of this exciting sport.
Many local seniors say they are having lots of fun and get plenty of exercise while playing pickleball, which is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.
“Most of us enjoy outdoor activities and pickleball fits the bill,” said Robert Guerrero, who has become a true believer.
He is part of a CJBP group that started playing at Jack Bulik Park through membership at the Fontana Community Senior Center.
“Many of our members have younger families that want to play pickleball, so they started meeting at Catawba Park,” Guerrero said. “It’s a good group of people.”
During the game, players hit a perforated hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high net in the middle using solid-faced paddles. Opponents on either side of the net hit the ball back and forth until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.
Nationwide, the number of people playing pickleball increased by 159 percent over three years to 8.9 million in 2022, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
Brandon Mackie, the co-founder of Pickleheads (which is based in Arizona), said pickleball has become so popular for two reasons.
“It is a really easy sport to learn. Anyone can go out the first time, learn the rules, have fun, and even win games. That is simply not true of other sports like golf and tennis,” he said.
“Also, it is a social sport; you often play doubles, which naturally encourages conversation with your teammates and opponents. It's also commonly played in an open-play format where 50+ players come out and take turns on the courts. This allows lots of time for socializing, which players enjoy.”
In fact, Guerrero said the sport comes with a customary greeting.
“Before you start the game, introduce yourselves and touch paddles at the net. At the end of the game, you touch paddles again and thank your opponents for playing,” he said.
The group plays every Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at Catawba Park and supplies the necessary equipment (paddles and balls).
Jack Bulik Park is open for pickleball on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for seniors ages 55 and older.
“CJBP group plays recreational pickleball with free lessons,” Guerrero said. “Come out and make some new friends and be part of the ‘fastest growing sport.’”
For more information about the group, call Laura Carp at (909) 770-4260.
