A pickup truck crashed into a house in Fontana on Dec. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. at Cambria and Blanchard avenues.
The GMC pickup was driving southbound on Cambria when it came to the intersection. The truck continued through the intersection, went over the curb, and continued through the front yard of the location until it collided into the house. Part of the garage collapsed and separated from the foundation.
The driver was not injured, and there were no injuries to the occupants of the home, police said.
