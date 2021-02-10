Following a Supreme Court ruling overturning the state’s ban on indoor worship services, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines permitting such worship, while limiting attendance to 25 percent of a building’s capacity in counties with widespread or substantial virus spread, which includes San Bernardino County.
Singing and chanting inside a worship facility remains prohibited by the state. California had put the restrictions in place because the virus is more easily transmitted indoors and singing releases tiny droplets that can carry the disease.
On a 6-3 vote, the justices cited the Constitution’s protection of the free exercise of religion and ruled that “regulations like these violate the First Amendment unless the state can show they are the least restrictive means of achieving a compelling government interest.”
Previously, indoor worship services were banned in San Bernardino County and other counties California has assigned to the Purple Tier, which the state considers to be at widespread risk of coronavirus transmission. All Southern California counties are currently in the Purple Tier.
While limited indoor services are now allowed, houses of worship are still required to enforce social distancing, with attendance limited to the number of people able to be accommodated with six feet between households. Face coverings remain mandatory, the county said in a news release on Feb. 9.
Despite easing the indoor rules, the county has consistently recommended that services be set outdoors whenever possible.
