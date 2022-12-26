Plans are being made for a new business center in northern Fontana that would include a hotel, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and an In-N-Out Burger.
The applicant, Ladhar Group, Inc., is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial development on an 8.8-acre site at 16014 S. Highland Avenue., the City of Fontana said.
The vacant property is on the northwest corner of Citrus and S. Highland avenues, just south of the Route 210 Freeway.
A public hearing on the project has been scheduled at the Fontana Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
If approved, the project would feature a dual branded hotel consisting of Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites.
The project would include the second In-N-Out in Fontana (the other one is located at 9855 Sierra Avenue).
The banquet hall and the other restaurant at the site have not yet been identified.
The proposal to the Planning Commission also includes:
• Alcohol Beverage Control licenses for the Staybridge Hotel and the banquet hall;
• A tentative parcel map to subdivide the property into four parcels;
• The site and architectural review for the commercial development;
• A variance to reduce the rear yard setback abutting the freeway from 25 feet to 2 feet.
Also part of the project are onsite improvements such as decorative landscaping, surface parking, drive thru, security lighting and among other associated improvements.
----- IF THIS development is approved, it would make the corner of Citrus and S. Highland one of the busiest in the northern area of the city.
The Citrus Crossroads center, which is located on the northeast corner of the same intersection, is now under construction. That center, which was approved by the City Council in January of 2022, consists of a 40,100-square-foot grocery store in addition to Starbucks, The Habit, FedEx, and other businesses.
There is a residential area on the southwest side of the intersection. To the east of Citrus Crossroads is the Fontana Auto Center.
