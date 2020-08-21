Plans are being made to celebrate one of the nation's most well-known highways, Route 66, which passes through Fontana along Foothill Boulevard.
The Route 66 Centennial Commission Act (S1014) passed by unanimous consent out of the U.S. Senate on Aug. 10. After the measure is reconciled with the bill already passed by the House, it will go to President Trump for his signature.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK) introduced the bill on April 3, 2019, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of historic Route 66. The commission will help plan this event for this iconic road that symbolizes the heritage of travel and the shared legacy of Americans seeking a better life.
Fifteen commissioners will be appointed on the recommendation of the president, members of Congress, and governors of the eight Route 66 states. The road stretches from Santa Monica to Chicago.
The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, is taking the lead in orchestrating the celebration of Route 66’s 100th birthday gala celebration in 2026, and it is starting immediately. A five-year series of birthday celebration initiatives begins in 2021, culminating in 2026, the road’s centennial year. Admirers of the road are encouraged to think of the initiatives as “birthday presents” that individuals, corporations, foundations, organizations, communities, and businesses are
invited to give Route 66 over the next five years.
The purpose of these gifts is to support Route 66 through preservation, economic development, promotion, research, and/or education projects. The goal is to position the historic highway, the communities along the road, and the people who live there for success during the next 100 years.
Route 66 was commissioned in 1926 and decommissioned in 1985. Though no longer part of the U.S. highway system, the road continues to be a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international travelers.
