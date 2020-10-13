Playgrounds at all City of Fontana parks are now open, the city announced on Oct. 13.
Residents are urged to continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and be sure to wash or sanitize hands before using the play equipment.
As a reminder, athletic facilities for organized youth sports on city property are under permit basis for practice drills and conditioning only, and no games are allowed. Interested persons can visit http://ow.ly/1rZi50BRvq5 for information on how to obtain a permit.
Shelters, barbecues, and basketball courts remain closed at this time.
