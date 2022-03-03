The Fontana Police Department’s Traffic Unit is stepping up its enforcement on speeding and racing vehicles throughout the city, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 3.
“You will be seeing electric sign boards with warnings at different locations. Please slow down and make it safely to your destinations,” the Facebook post said.
Many instances of speeding and street racing have been reported in the city recently, resulting in some tragic accidents.
Residents who see vehicles racing are urged to call the P.D. dispatch line at (909) 350-7700 with the location and vehicle descriptions.
