A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 9, patrol officers responded to an incident in which a vehicle was shot as it was leaving the area of Citrus and Ceres avenues. No persons were injured in the shooting.
The suspect was identified and located in the area on April 11 by the Fugitive Apprehension Team and Multiple Enforcement Team.
The suspect, identified as Raymond Alvarez, 19, was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and 50 fentanyl pills.
Additionally, officers served search warrants at various locations in the city, and more ammunition, a large amount of currency, and about 170 additional fentanyl pills were located.
Alvarez was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Persons who have more information regarding the shooting are urged to call Detective Romo at (909) 356-3350.
