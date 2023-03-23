A fleeing suspect who allegedly fired shots at a residence was arrested after he got stuck in a traffic jam in southwestern Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 22 at about 2:11 p.m., dispatchers broadcast a shooting that occurred in the area of Washington Drive and Redwood Avenue.
A suspect in a black Dodge Ram truck drove by the victim’s residence while shooting a gun out of the car window, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers arrived and found a residence on the street had been hit by the gunfire. No persons were injured.
The suspect was identified as Javier Casas, 33.
At about 3:05 p.m., officers located Casas in his vehicle traveling eastbound on Valley Boulevard from Etiwanda Avenue.
The suspect threw a gun out of the vehicle and tried to go southbound on Cherry Avenue from Valley but got blocked in by semi-trucks, Romero said.
Officers conducted a felony traffic stop, and Casas was detained without incident. The suspect was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
