Four young men were arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked outside businesses in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 7 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., victims had catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles parked at Walmart and Target, police said in a Facebook post.
The thefts targeted Toyota vehicles, and three different victims were contacted. Witnesses identified suspects in a white Honda Accord being involved in the thefts at both locations.
The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) located the suspects’ vehicle and officers conducted follow-up regarding this case.
RRT and the Gang Unit responded to the location shortly afterward and they arrested four occupants in connection with the catalytic converter thefts: Jose Bazan Moreno (21), Ruben Fuentes (19), Jose Leon (21), and Jason Bustos Blanco (23).
Eight catalytic converters, along with saws, were located in the vehicle. All four suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Six stolen catalytic converters were returned to their owners (three residents and one business owner). The total value of stolen property returned was $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.