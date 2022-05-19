The Fontana Police Department made several arrests of suspects this past week during various investigations, according to a post on the P.D.’s Facebook page on May 18.
The Gang Unit and Rapid Response Team continued with their investigations into narcotics and gun sales, along with probation searches.
A residential marijuana grow house was also found, with an excess of 700 plants.
