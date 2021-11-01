The Rialto Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation, officials said.
On Oct. 31 at 4:33 p.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received a call regarding shots heard in the 300 block of East Foothill Boulevard.
Officers responded to the location and found Kenneth Savage, 58, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The Rialto Fire Department responded and transported Savage to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where medical staff pronounced him deceased at 6:02 p.m.
Rialto P.D. detectives are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Detective Morales at (909) 820-8090. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932110652.
