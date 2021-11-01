The Rialto Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation, officials said.
On Oct. 31 at 4:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
Kenneth Wayne Savage, a 58-year-old resident of Rialto, was pronounced deceased at Arrowhead Regional Hospital at 6:02 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
