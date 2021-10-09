A 65-year-old man was shot to death in Rialto on Oct. 9, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 5:30 a.m., police received a call regarding someone being shot by a solo male suspect. The victim was reported as being inside a motorhome in the wash area south of the Rosena Ranch residential community in the 4000 block of North Riverside Avenue.
The victim was located and found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Rialto Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at 6:26 a.m. He was identified as William Allen Schwartz.
Detectives were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
The Rialto Police Department requests anyone with information related to the investigation contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932109746.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.