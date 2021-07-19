Police confiscated several guns in addition to catalytic converters and drugs following an investigation after a robbery in Fontana this past weekend, the Fontana Police Department said.
Jose Lopez, 37, was taken into custody by Fontana P.D.'s Rapid Response Team, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 19.
The suspect was in the process of stealing a catalytic converter when the victim confronted him. The suspect pulled out a firearm and threatened the victim during the incident, police said.
A few days later, Lopez was identified as the suspect and found at a home in San Bernardino. He was stopped during a traffic stop by RRT with the assistance from Fontana’s Gang Unit. Inside the vehicle he had a loaded firearm and catalytic converter theft tools, police said.
A search warrant was authored for the home in San Bernardino and another suspect was also found at the location.
More tools were found related to the thefts, and several more catalytic converters, one pound of methamphetamine, four assault rifles, 14 handguns, ammunition and a large amount of U.S. currency was seized.
