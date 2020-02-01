A huge drug bust took place in Fontana on Jan. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department.
During a traffic stop, Fontana Officer Brad Terwilliger and K9 Axl located 336 pounds of methamphetamine and 24 kilos of cocaine, the P.D. said on Facebook.
At least one arrest was made, police said.
It was one of the largest drug busts in the city in recent years.
No additional information was immediately available.
