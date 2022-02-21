Fontana Police Department personnel confiscated several illegal handguns and also located six occupied stolen vehicles during the past week.
Police have been busy arresting subjects who are in possession of these types of handguns recently, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 21.
The weapons were found either during traffic stops or during illegal gun sale investigations, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.