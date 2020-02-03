Several weapons and drugs were confiscated by the Fontana Police Department during a traffic stop on Feb. 2, police said.
Officer Salvador Valencia stopped a vehicle in the area of Oleander Avenue north of Baseline Avenue for vehicle code violations, police said. The suspect, Eduardo Chavez, 20, of Fontana was unlicensed, police said.
The officer continued his investigation and searched the vehicle, where he found two loaded AR-style rifles, one of which was a short barreled rifle equipped with a suppressor (to muffle the gunshots), police said. The officer also discovered five loaded handguns with high-capacity magazines, and the suspect allegedly was illegally in possession of Xanax pills, police said.
Chavez was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of possession of a suppressor, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded handgun not registered to him, and possession of a short barreled rifle. Additional charges could follow, police said.
Noting that this incident took place on Super Bowl Sunday, the P.D. said on Facebook: "Hopefully, the driver will be able to watch the game from his jail cell."
