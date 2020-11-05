Police confiscated two guns during a traffic stop in Fontana on Nov. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.'s Gang Unit stopped a vehicle for traffic violations and found that the driver had a warrant for his arrest, a Facebook post said.
A search of the vehicle turned up two loaded 9mm firearms with no serial numbers on them. Also inside the vehicle was an attachment to make a handgun converted into a shoulder fired weapon.
After a search warrant was written for another location, which was part of the same investigation as the traffic stop, officers located illegal drugs for sale, along with additional firearm magazines and more ammunition, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.