The Fontana Police Department dispelled social media rumors that an active shooter was at a local elementary school on Aug. 9.
No persons were harmed and no weapons were found, police said.
The incident involved a Fontana P.D. officer attempting to stop two juveniles he thought were ditching school in the area of Upland and Locust avenues, according to a Facebook message on Aug. 10.
One of the juveniles ran south on Locust through some residential homes. At one point, the juvenile went into Ted Porter Elementary School, where he was detained without incident, police said.
As a precaution, Ted Porter was temporarily locked down while a Fontana P.D. K9 officer swept the school searching for weapons or drugs. Nothing was located.
One juvenile was cited and released to his guardian. The other juvenile was arrested for an active warrant and booked at juvenile hall, police said.
"If at any time Fontana Police Department receives information that threatens the safety of the public, we will immediately release information through a press release and our social media outlets," the P.D. said on Facebook.
