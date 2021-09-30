A Fontana Police Department dog came to the rescue to find a missing person who was in distress, according to a post on the P.D.’s Facebook page.
On Sept. 26, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said there was a critical missing person in Muscoy and asked for assistance to help with the search.
The missing person was an 18-year-old female with severe autism who was non-verbal and had no cell phone. She had been missing for more than three hours.
K9 Goose, Officer Mark Wyrick, and Officer Mark Tucker from the Fontana P.D. responded to assist with the search.
After Goose tracked a scent for more than two miles through yards and open fields, the officers located the woman in the back seat of a parked vehicle.
The woman had entered the unlocked vehicle to get out of the heat and was suffering from heat exhaustion when found, police said. It is unknown how long she had been sitting inside the vehicle.
She was treated by San Bernardino County Fire/medics at the scene and safely returned to her family, police said.
“If K9 Goose had not found the missing female, the outcome could have been drastically different,” the Facebook post said.
