Helped by a police dog, officers arrested a parolee on weapon and drug charges following a pursuit on May 31, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 6:25 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for some traffic violations near Chaparral Avenue and Springoak Court in the southern area of Fontana.
However, the driver of the Chevy HHR, Antonio Peters, 44, did not stop and instead led the officers on a brief pursuit.
Eventually, Peters stopped in front of a house located on the 11600 block of White Pine Court, where he was apprehended by the officers.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Peters was on parole for attempted murder.
During a vehicle search, Officer Breslin and K9 Loki detected something suspicious in the car's center console. Following this, officers searched the vehicle and uncovered a large quantity of narcotics along with a loaded P80 gun (ghost gun), said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Subsequently, officers carried out a parole search of the suspect's home and found more firearms, Romero said.
As a result, Peters was taken into custody and transported to West Valley Detention Center for booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.