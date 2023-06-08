Members of the Fontana School Police Department and the Fontana Police Department participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run on June 7.
Some of the Fontana P.D.’s officers were involved in the 1,900-mile, eight-day Torch Run relay, receiving the torch that was passed to them by Rialto Police Department officers.
Then the Fontana P.D. officers carried the torch through part of Fontana and handed it off to officers from the Fontana School Police Department.
“This tradition started in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas in hopes of raising awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement,” the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post. “We are proud to participate in this event and support all the extraordinary athletes in the Special Olympics.”
The Fontana School Police Department also put a message on Facebook, saying the department was honored to be involved in the event.
“There are over 97,000 law enforcement members that carry the Flame of Hope annually. The flame symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe,” the Fontana School Police Department said.
Cutline:
Members of the Fontana School Police Department participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run on June 7. (Contributed photo by Fontana School Police Department)
